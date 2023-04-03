| 8.2°C Dublin

Pro-war Russian blogger Vladlen Tatarsky killed in blast at café after woman ‘gave him statue with bomb inside’

Report says 15 others injured in explosion at the cafe which it said is owned by Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

Russian military blogger, Vladlen Tatarsky, is seen in this undated social media picture. Photo: Reuters

Russian military blogger, Vladlen Tatarsky, is seen in this undated social media picture. Photo: Reuters

James Kilner

An explosion tore through a cafe in Russia’s second-largest city Sunday, killing a well-known military blogger and strident supporter of the war in Ukraine. Some reports said a bomb was embedded in a bust of the blogger that was given to him as a gift.

Russian officials said Vladlen Tatarsky was killed as he was leading a discussion at the cafe on the bank of the Neva River in the historic heart of St. Petersburg. Some 30 people were wounded in the blast, Russia's Health Ministry reported.

