Pro-war blogger Tatarsky was ‘unwittingly’ killed by woman auditioning for job with Kyiv website, Russian media claims

Darya Trepova (26), who is suspected of the killing of Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, sits behind a glass wall at a court hearing in Moscow yesterday. Photo: Evgenia Novozhenina /Reuters Expand

James Kilner

A Russian art graduate unwittingly murdered a prominent Kremlin propagandist during a fake audition for a job in journalism, Russian media has reported.

Darya Trepova believed she was on a “propaganda resistance” test for a job at a Kyiv-based website when she handed Vladlen Tatarsky the bomb that killed him, Fontanka, a St Petersburg news site, reported.

