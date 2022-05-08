Pro-Russian separatists in Moldova report four drone attacks at Ukraine border

A statue of Ukrainian philosopher Hryhoriy Skovoroda after a Russian bombing in Skovorodynivka, near Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: Ricardo Moraes

Pro-Russian separatists in Moldova said yesterday that the breakaway region of Transdniestria had been hit four times by suspected drones overnight near the Ukrainian border.

Nearly two weeks of similar reported incidents in Transdniestria have raised international alarm that the war in Ukraine could spread over the frontier.

A senior Russian commander said last month Russia planned to take full control of southern Ukraine and that this would improve Russian access to Transdniestria.

Ukraine has repeatedly denied any blame for the incidents, saying it believes Russia is staging false-flag attacks to provoke war. Moscow, too, has denied blame.

In the Kharkiv region, governor Oleh Sinegubov reported three shelling attacks overnight on Kharkiv city and in the village of Skovorodinyvka, which caused a fire that nearly destroyed the Hryhoriy Skovoroda Literary Memorial Museum. Skovoroda was a philosopher and poet in the 1700s.

Sinegubov said the museum’s collection was not damaged as it had been moved to a safer place.

“The occupiers can destroy the museum where Hryhoriy Skovoroda worked for the last years of his life and where he was buried. But they will not destroy our memory and our values,” Sinegubov said in a social media post.

Moscow calls its actions since February 24 a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and rid it of what it calls anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West.