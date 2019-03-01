Prison officials pay €7,000 cash to accomplice in 9/11 attacks

Germany is facing international embarrassment after it emerged that prison officials paid €7,000 in cash to a convicted accomplice in the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Mounir al-Motassadeq was deported from Germany last year after serving a 15-year sentence as an accessory to the 2001 attacks, in which almost 3,000 people were killed in the US.

It has now emerged that before being flown to his native Morocco, the 44-year-old was handed the cash as payment for prison work. However, Motassadeq should not have been eligible to receive it because his assets were frozen as a convicted terrorist.

German prosecutors have opened an investigation against Till Steffen, the justice minister for Hamburg, on suspicion of violating anti-terror laws.

It appears the payment was an error as officials were used to treating Motassadeq as an ordinary prisoner and handed him the wages on his release.

Hamburg's justice ministry said: "To our knowledge the prison administration made no payment." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

