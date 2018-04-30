Princess 'groped by photographer' at Nobel event

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria was allegedly sexually harassed by Jean-Claude Arnault, the photographer at the centre of the crisis at the body that awards the Nobel prize for literature.

According to the 'Svenska Dagbladet' newspaper, three sources said they witnessed Mr Arnault groping the then 27-year-old crown princess's bottom at an event put on by the Swedish Academy in 2004.

Writer Ebba Witt-Brattström, one of those present, said Mr Arnault had approached her unexpectedly. "He came lurking from behind and I saw his hand land on her neck and go downward. It was all the way down," Ms Witt-Brattström said.

Victoria's female adjutant, a uniformed aide, had then leapt to her rescue, she said. "She just flew herself on Arnault. She grabbed him, and 'whop', he was gone. The crown princess turned in surprise. I guess she had never been groped. She just looked like 'what?'"

The academy was thrown into crisis in November when 18 women came forward to say Mr Arnault had groped or harassed them at Forum, the cultural centre he ran, or at academy-owned apartments in Stockholm and Paris. Mr Arnault is married to the poet Katarina Frostenson, one of the academy's members.

Mr Arnault's lawyer Björn Hurtig said: "My client most strongly denies these allegations. He claims that these malicious rumours serve a single purpose; to blacken his name and damage him." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

