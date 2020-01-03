Prince 'pleaded with Maxwell to defend him over Epstein'

Prince Andrew begged Jeffrey Epstein's alleged "madam" to clear his name by publicly defending him but she refused, it has been claimed.

Ghislaine Maxwell is the only other person said to have been present on the night Virginia Roberts Giuffre has alleged she was forced to sleep with him when she was 17. The Duke of York categorically denies the allegations.

"Andrew pleaded with Ghislaine to publicly defend him," a source told the 'New York Post'. "She carefully considered it, but decided no good would come of it. It isn't in her best interests."

As a result, the duke went ahead with his own disastrous television interview that effectively resulted in his sacking from public duties.

