Prince Philip (98) goes into hospital on doctor's advice

Britain's Prince Philip was taken to hospital yesterday, hours before his wife Queen Elizabeth travelled to Sandringham for her Christmas break.

Buckingham Palace said that the Duke of Edinburgh had been admitted in relation to an existing condition and that he would remain under observation for a few days. It was hoped he would be discharged before Christmas.

The 98-year-old is understood to have been in ill health for some time and concerns were raised when he developed a bad cold. His admission to a London hospital was on doctor's advice and he did not travel the 200km from the Sandringham estate in Norfolk by ambulance. It is understood he walked in unaided.

Since retiring from public duties in August 2017, the duke has largely been living at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

