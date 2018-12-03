Priests keep preaching round clock to shield refugees

A Dutch church has been holding continuous sermons day and night for five weeks as it exploits an obscure law to protect an Armenian refugee family from deportation.

Today the service in Bethel church in The Hague will enter its 38th day with the help of 450 volunteer pastors - including Roman Catholics and lay preachers - to protect the family from arrest with running a continuous service.

Under a Dutch law originating from the Old Testament and common law in the Middle Ages, police may not enter a church during a service.

Theo Hettema, chairman of the general council of the Protestant church in The Hague, says that although 52 people have taken refuge in a Dutch church in the past decade, this is the first time police have insisted they will respect the sanctuary only if a service is in progress.

"If they go on the street, they could be arrested," Mr Hettema, who led the first service at 1.30pm on October 26. "Their feelings go between hope and stress. They are supported by the many people who comfort them.

Asylum

"From the start, we said with our church asylum that we want to create some space and time for you to show your case and the wider case of some 400 refugee children in the same circumstances to the government. We cannot guarantee success."

The family, which has children aged 21, 19, and 15, has been living in the Netherlands for nine years. Sasun Tamrazyan (43), the father, had been politically active in an opposition party in Armenia and claimed political asylum.

The Tamrazyans were given a residence permit but Dutch prosecutors mounted multiple appeals and overturned it. The family has now asked for a "children's pardon" since their children have been in the Netherlands for more than five years.

After organising colleagues to lead the services, Mr Hettema says he has been overwhelmed by offers of help. Between two and 100 people have been attending services. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

