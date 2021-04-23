'Pride and hope': Alexei Navalny praises mass protests seeking his freedom

Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said in an emotional message from behind bars on Thursday that he felt “pride and hope” after learning from his lawyer about the mass protests demanding his freedom that swept Russia the previous night.

“Here it is – the salvation of Russia. You. Those who came out. Those who didn’t come out but supported it. Those who didn’t support it publicly, but sympathised,” Mr Navalny said in an Instagram post.

“And, I will sincerely say, two feelings are raging inside me: pride and hope.”

The 44-year-old, who is in his fourth week of hunger strike, said his lawyer visited him on Thursday and brought him up to date about the events on Wednesday.

“People are marching in the street. It means they know and understand everything,” said Mr Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent opponent.

“They won’t give up their future, the future of their children, their country. Yes, it will be difficult and dark for some time. But those pulling Russia back historically are doomed. There are more of us in any case. Russia will be happy.”

Mass street protests in support of Mr Navalny swept dozens of cities and smaller towns across Russia on Wednesday night. The largest crowds were seen in Moscow, where thousands marched down the city centre amid a heavy police presence.

Unlike on past occasions, officers in riot gear didn’t interfere with the rally in the Russian capital. According to OVD-Info, a rights group that monitors political arrests and offers legal aid, police detained only 31 people in Moscow.

But overall, OVD-Info tallied more than 1,900 arrests across the country on Wednesday night, with more than 800 occurring in St Petersburg.

It was unclear whether the demonstrations matched the size and intensity of the nationwide protests that broke out in January after Mr Navalny was arrested.

Leonid Volkov, Mr Navalny’s top strategist and chief of staff, maintained in the YouTube live stream about the protests that Wednesday’s turnout exceeded January’s, while the number of arrests was lower.

Independent political analyst and former Kremlin speechwriter Abbas Gallyamov believes the turnout on Wednesday was comparable to that in January, indicating that the harsh crackdown that followed previous demonstrations hasn’t scared off Mr Navalny’s supporters.

Hundreds of people were jailed in the aftermath of the January demonstrations, and a number of Navalny allies were slapped with criminal charges for allegedly violating coronavirus restrictions.

“In recent months, the authorities have made very serious attempts to (discourage protests) by tightening the screws, and many – including me – had serious concerns that much fewer people would turn up,” Mr Gallyamov told The Associated Press.

Mr Navalny’s doctors said last week that the politician’s test results showed sharply elevated levels of potassium, which can bring on cardiac arrest, and heightened creatinine levels. He “could die at any moment,” his physician Dr Yaroslav Ashikhmin said in a Facebook post.

Mr Navalny’s allies had called the Wednesday protest in light of the alarming news, saying his life was at stake.