Claudia Schiffer has said that at the height of her fame she needed security to guard her underwear.

The catwalk star said being one of the original 'supermodels' in the 1990s, along with Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Tatjana Patitz and Christy Turlington, was "insane" and "like being like a rock star".

"You couldn't get to your car unless a path was carved for you. People would cut holes in the fashion tents and try to take pictures of us. We had security at every fashion show," she added. Schiffer said it even became necessary for security to be employed to guard her underwear.

"When I was out on the runway I'd come back and constantly my underwear would be gone - my bra, my knickers... gone," she told 'Elle UK' magazine.

At the height of their fame, Campbell, Evangelista, Turlington, Crawford and Patitz all starred in George Michael's 'Freedom' music video, but Schiffer was a conspicuous absence.

"Oh, the George Michael video where everyone participated... I was working with a lot of high-end brands at that time and I just thought 'that doesn't fit with the strategy right now'," she said.

Irish Independent