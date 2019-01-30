President puts 'integration with EU and Nato' at heart of re-election bid

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has launched his campaign for re-election in March's vote, which promises to be a bitter contest between him and a former prime minister.

Addressing supporters in the capital Kiev, Mr Poroshenko laid out his hopes that Ukraine pushes on with efforts to join the European Union and Nato if he were to win another five-year term in office.

"We have to safeguard (Ukraine's) integration with the European Union and Nato," he said. "We must not stop half-way there."

Ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko entered the race last week, promising to regain control of the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula and the separatist-held areas in the east. She accused Mr Poroshenko and his associates of profiting from the ongoing separatist conflict there.

