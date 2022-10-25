Presenter suspended over call to ‘drown Ukrainian children’

Russian state television channel RT has suspended a top presenter after he said on his chat show that Ukrainian children should be drowned.

“Anton Krasovsky’s statement is wild and disgusting,” Margarita Simonyan, head of the RT network said, in a rare rebuke of one of the station’s propagandists. “It is hard to believe that Krasovsky sincerely believed that children should be drowned.”

Yesterday, Mr Krasovsky apologised for the remarks in which he also called for Ukrainian children to be burned alive in huts with the doors nailed shut.

He later joked that Ukrainian grandmothers were using their funeral funds to pay Russian soldiers to rape them.

“Well, it happens: you’re on air, you get carried away. And you can’t stop,” Mr Krasovsky said, adding he was “really embarrassed”. Even within the Kremlin’s pool of hardcore propagandists, he is considered an extremist outlier. Staunchly pro-war and anti-Ukrainian, he has been filmed celebrating the deaths of Ukrainian civilians in a Russian missile strike.

RT is already banned in the EU and Britain as a Kremlin disinformation programme. Ukrainian government officials said the comments by Mr Krasovsky should be proof enough that the broadcaster should face a blanket ban around the world.

“This is what you side with if you allow RT to operate in your countries. Aggressive genocide incitement,” said Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister. “Ban RT worldwide.”

Despite the suspension of Mr Krasovsky, the Russian propaganda campaign continued. On a different Russian talk show, participants said that Ukrainians were “mentally ill” and would only be cured once Russia won its war. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

