Footballer Emiliano Sala was reportedly on board a plane that went missing over the English Channel on Monday night.

Premier League footballer 'on board plane that vanished over the English Channel'

The Nantes striker was announced as a new signing for Premier League club Cardiff City on Saturday.

French media, quoting police sources, said the 28-year-old Argentinian striker was on the light aircraft that disappeared from radar on Monday night while apparently flying from Nantes to Cardiff.

It was reported that Sala was driven to the airport by Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois.

Premier League strugglers Cardiff paid a club record fee in the region of £15m for the footballer, one of the leading scorers in the French Ligue 1.

Both FC Nantes and Sala had posted photos to Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday posing with the rest of the Nantes squad.

Just hours later an air and sea search was launched after the plane disappeared from radar.

Rescue teams were scrambled to waters north of Alderney after the light aircraft vanished on Monday evening, Guernsey Police said.

"A search and rescue operation is currently under way off the north of Alderney after a light aircraft disappeared from radar several hours ago," the force said.

"Two helicopters alongside the Guernsey and Alderney lifeboats are searching for it."

Cardiff told the BBC that they are “seeking clarification” over what has happened.

The Alderney lifeboat said it launched at 8.50pm on Monday night.

According to the BBC, the Piper Malibu with two people on board lost contact near the Casquets lighthouse around eight miles north-west of Alderney at 8.30pm.

The plane is thought to have been travelling from Nantes in Brittany, to Cardiff.

HM Coastguard said the incident was not in the UK search and rescue area, although it had sent two helicopters to help.

"HM Coastguard are currently assisting Guernsey Coastguard with a search for a light aircraft off Alderney in the Channel Islands," a spokeswoman said.

"HM Coastguard helicopters from Solent and Newquay have been helping to search overnight with nothing found."

The search and rescue operation had to deal with worsening conditions as they scoured the area on Monday night.

"At that time there were some showers around, but nothing too intense. Wind speeds were not too bad - average speeds were around 15 to 20mph," Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson said.

"But it has got pretty wet, we've seen a band of rain push down from the north-west. That rain set in around 11.30pm to midnight and it's still raining now.

"It's also a bit windier, with gusts around 35mph."

