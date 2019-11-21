Pregnant woman killed by dogs during hunt

A pregnant woman has been mauled to death by dogs while walking in woodland in France during a hunt.

The 29-year-old victim, named locally as Elisa Pilarski, was taking her own dog for a walk in the Forest of Retz in the Hauts-de-France region when she was killed.

She died of bleeding from "several dog bites in the upper and lower limbs and in the head", said Frederic Trinh, prosecutor for the nearby town of Soissons, following an autopsy.

Ms Pilarski, who was six months pregnant, was found by her partner on a forest trail near Saint-Pierre Aigle on Saturday. He had left work to find her after she called him to say there were "threatening dogs" in the area, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

