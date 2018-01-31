News Europe

Wednesday 31 January 2018

Postman arrested after police find 500kgs of undelivered mail in his home

STOCK IMAGE
STOCK IMAGE
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Italian police have arrested a postman from the northern town of Vicenza after finding more than half a tonne (1,100 lb) of undelivered mail stashed away in his garage.

Police were called in when workers from a recycling plant were sent to empty the garage and found 43 yellow plastic postal containers stuffed full of letters, bills, bank statements and even electoral pamphlets dating back to 2010.

The postman, who was not named, was 56 and came from the southern city of Naples, police said. They added that it was the largest ever haul of undelivered mail in Italy.

The Vicenza postal service has promised to deliver the huge pile of post, albeit several years late.

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News