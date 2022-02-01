Portugal expected to trial four-day working week as Socialist Party cements power

Portugal is expected to begin trials of a four-day working week after a surprise landslide victory for the governing Socialist Party in a snap general election on Sunday.

Antonio Costa, the prime minister who has spent six years in charge of a minority government, pledged to consider the shorter week to “balance” working hours for “various sectors” of the economy.

Mr Costa’s party confounded the vast majority of polls, which predicted another hung parliament, by winning at least 117 seats out of 230 for an outright majority – giving him the power to push ahead with his policies.

Portugal would join a handful of other countries in holding trials of a four-day week, including New Zealand and Iceland, while neighbouring Spain has also announced its intention to carry out a pilot programme.

The country has approved legislation dictating that companies with more than 10 members of staff can be fined for texting, phoning or emailing workers outside of office hours.

Mr Costa has also promised to raise Portugal’s minimum monthly salary by more than a quarter over four years to reach €900.

While campaigning, Mr Costa promised to look at “ways of balancing working hours, including the consideration of a four-day week in various sectors”.

But the plans are likely to be met with major opposition from Portuguese business owners, who say they are already struggling after two years of Covid-19.

Antonio Saraiva, head of Portugal’s CEP business confederation, said: “There is no point discussing this at a time when thousands of companies are in difficulty trying to survive the impact of the pandemic and the rising costs of raw materials and energy.”

He said that the idea of a four-day week in the current situation was unrealistic and would prove “divisive”.

Portuguese unemployment fell below 6pc in December, its lowest level in 19 years.

Joao Vieira, president of the CCP association of commerce and service businesses, said before the election that a four-day week would have “disastrous consequences in most sectors”.

Mr Costa attempted to reassure the business sector and political opponents that he would not rule by diktat, despite having achieved only the second outright majority in the history of his party.

