Porsche, stubble and T-shirts — but Lindner is Germany’s new kingmaker

Christian Lindner, head of the FDP and the German Greens party co-heads Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck. Picture by Sean Gallup/Getty

Christian Lindner may be the last man standing between Germany and a government that wants to introduce a wealth tax on the super rich after election defeat for Angela Merkel’s party.

Mr Lindner (42) is the country’s rock star politician. He drives a Porsche, wears tight white T-shirts and was, until recently, better known for his designer stubble than his politics.

As coalition talks get under way, the results have cast him as a kingmaker who could decide the next government.

Olaf Scholz is favourite to succeed Mrs Merkel as chancellor, after his centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) won a narrow victory, and is set to begin coalition talks with the Greens and Mr Lindner’s Free Democrats (FDP).

Armin Laschet still hopes to forge a rival coalition despite leading Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) to their worst ever result, and will hold separate talks with the FDP.

Yet neither can hope to form a majority without Mr Lindner.

Mr Scholz and the Greens are natural centre-left allies, but Mr Lindner’s party are different. Described as Germany’s ‘liberals’, the FDP have nothing in common with what Ireland would consider liberals.

They are the party of German business; they champion low tax and deregulation — and on economic matters they are well to the right of Mrs Merkel’s CDU.

Their rivals dismiss them as a “party for Porsche drivers”, and Mr Lindner, who drives a 911 and has been photographed at the wheel, is happy with the stereotype. Four years ago, he led the FDP back from the political dead, after it lost all its seats in parliament.

This time the election results have cast him as the defender of the right in what could be Germany’s most left-ish government in a generation, and he could be finance minister.

“The election was a turning point. The people decided against the status quo,” he said on Friday, after preliminary talks with the Greens.

It was his idea for the FDP and the Greens to see if they could establish common ground before talking to Mr Scholz. Though poles apart on tax and benefits, the Greens and the FDP are close on other issues. Both favour a hard line with Russia and China, and both want the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia switched off.

Few details have leaked from the talks, but the signs are the FDP is driving a hard bargain. The SPD and Greens want a speed limit on motorways, and as the smallest party, the FDP was expected to give way.

On Friday, however, it was briefing that it would hold firm, and the Greens appeared to waver. Anton Hofreiter, one of the Greens’ most hardline negotiators, said that the party “doesn’t believe in making a government conditional on a single measure”.

There was a telling moment at a press conference on Friday. When Annalena Baerbock, the Greens leader, was asked about the next move for the two parties, Mr Lindner audibly prompted her. “We have nothing to say,” he whispered.

Mr Lindner has been here before. In 2017 he led the FDP to the brink of power, only to walk out on coalition talks with Mrs Merkel and the Greens, declaring: “It’s better not to govern than to govern badly.” Insiders say he thought he could force a new election and win a stronger position. It was a miscalculation — Merkel went into coalition with the SPD, and he was confined to four years of opposition.

These days the stubble has given way to a neat grey beard. Mr Lindner is older and wiser, and determined to avoid a repeat of 2017.

