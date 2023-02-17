| 12.5°C Dublin

‘Popes retiring should not become a fashion,’ says Francis

Predecessor Benedict lived for nine years after becoming first pope in 600 years to resign role

Pope Francis (86). Photo: Reuters Expand

Philip Pullella

Pope Francis has said that pontiffs resigning instead of ruling for life should not become a “fashion” in the Roman Catholic Church and happen only in truly exceptional circumstances.

The comments, made in private conversations with fellow Jesuits during a trip to Democratic Republic of Congo, were a shift away from previous remarks in which Francis (86) said that longer life spans and medical improvements could make retired popes an institution in the church.

