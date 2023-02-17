‘Popes retiring should not become a fashion,’ says Francis

Pope Francis has said that pontiffs resigning instead of ruling for life should not become a “fashion” in the Roman Catholic Church and happen only in truly exceptional circumstances.

The comments, made in private conversations with fellow Jesuits during a trip to Democratic Republic of Congo, were a shift away from previous remarks in which Francis (86) said that longer life spans and medical improvements could make retired popes an institution in the church.

La Stampa newspaper published the comments in an article by Father Antonio Spadaro, a Rome-based priest who attends the meetings and writes about them afterwards with the pope’s permission.

On February 2 in Kinshasa, Francis was asked about media reports that he could resign. He repeated a comment first made to a Spanish newspaper in December that after his election in 2013 he gave a Vatican official a resignation letter to be used in case he ever suffered a medical condition that would leave him permanently unable to make decisions.

“This does not, however, in any way mean that popes retiring should become, let’s say, a fashion, a normal thing,” he said.

“I believe that the papal ministry should be for life. I don’t see a reason why it should not be this way… historic tradition is important. If instead we listen to gossip, then we would have to change popes every six months.”

In 2013, Pope Benedict, citing frail health, became the first pontiff to resign in 600 years.

According to aides, he remained lucid until a few days before his death on December 31.

Benedict continued writing and received visitors, who sometimes disclosed what he said, feeding a conservative, nostalgic Catholic faction unhappy with Francis’ papacy.

The tone of Francis’ comments to the African Jesuits was in contrast to that which Francis used in the past when discussing the possible resignations of popes.

In 2014, Francis said the resignation of Benedict should not be seen as “a unique case” and that by stepping down, Benedict had become “an institution who opened a door, the door of emeritus popes”.