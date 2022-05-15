| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pope’s health could break his stride on peace visits

But Francis’s travel plans remain on the agenda despite the Vatican’s openness over his medical difficulties

Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza assists Pope Francis during the weekly general audience at the Vatican last Wednesday. Picture by Guglielmo Mangiapane Expand
Cardinal Joseph Zen in Hong Kong. Picture by Paul Yeung Expand

Close

Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza assists Pope Francis during the weekly general audience at the Vatican last Wednesday. Picture by Guglielmo Mangiapane

Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza assists Pope Francis during the weekly general audience at the Vatican last Wednesday. Picture by Guglielmo Mangiapane

Cardinal Joseph Zen in Hong Kong. Picture by Paul Yeung

Cardinal Joseph Zen in Hong Kong. Picture by Paul Yeung

/

Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza assists Pope Francis during the weekly general audience at the Vatican last Wednesday. Picture by Guglielmo Mangiapane

Paddy Agnew

When the Lebanese Minister for Tourism, Walid Nassar, last Monday confirmed that a proposed visit to Beirut by Pope Francis next month has been postponed, the news inevitably sparked speculation about the 85-year-old Argentine Pope’s health.

In truth, since Francis underwent major colon surgery in Rome’s Gemelli hospital last July, such media speculation has never been far from the surface. The shock news of that unexpected hospitalisation last summer was followed by a springtime when Francis has had to scale down his appointments, essentially because he is now having difficulty walking due to severe pain in his right knee.

Related topics

More On Pope Francis

Most Watched

Privacy