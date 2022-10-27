| 11.8°C Dublin

Pope warns priests and nuns against the dangers of watching porn on their phones

A person with &lsquo;a pure heart&rsquo; should not be looking at porn, Pope Francis said. Photo: Reuters Expand

Nick Squires in Rome

Even priests and nuns watch online pornography, Pope Francis has admitted in an unusual admonishment of Catholic clergy.

It’s a vice many people have – many lay people but also priests and nuns. The Devil enters from there,” he told an assembly at the Vatican.

