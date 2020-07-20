Pope urges worldwide ceasefire to help ease Covid suffering

Appeal: Pope Francis says global conflicts have heaped more misery upon those who are already suffering through the pandemic. PHOTO: ANDREAS SOLARO/AP

The coronavirus pandemic has found fresh legs around the world, as confirmed deaths have passed 600,000 and countries from the US to South Africa to India are struggling to contain a surge of new infections.

Hong Kong has issued tougher new rules on wearing face masks, Spain has closed overcrowded beaches and Germany reported another outbreak at a slaughterhouse.

Pope Francis said "the pandemic was showing no sign of stopping" and urged compassion for those whose suffering during the outbreak had been worsened by conflicts.

Speaking yesterday from his window overlooking St Peter's Square, Pope Francis renewed his appeal for a worldwide ceasefire that "will permit the peace and security indispensable to supplying the necessary humanitarian assistance".

The World Health Organisation said that 259,848 new infections were reported on Saturday, its highest one-day tally yet.

While the US leads global infections, South Africa now ranks as the fifth worst-hit country in the pandemic with more than 350,000 cases. Its struggles are a sign of trouble to come for nations with even fewer healthcare resources.

India, which has now confirmed more than one million infections, yesterday reported a 24-hour record of 38,902 new cases.

Confirmed global virus deaths have risen to nearly 603,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The US tops the list with over 140,000, followed by more than 78,000 in Brazil. Europe as a continent has seen about 200,000 deaths.

The number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million.

