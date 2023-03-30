| 9.1°C Dublin

Pope to be hospitalised for several days to be treated for respiratory infection

Pope Francis blesses a young child during his weekly audience in the Vatican yesterday. Photo: Reuters Expand

Pope Francis blesses a young child during his weekly audience in the Vatican yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Nicole Winfield

The Vatican has said Pope Francis will be hospitalised for several days, to treat a pulmonary infection after the pontiff experienced difficulty breathing over recent days.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope, who is 86, did not have Covid-19, but he would require several days of therapy.

