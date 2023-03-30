Pope to be hospitalised for several days to be treated for respiratory infection

The Vatican has said Pope Francis will be hospitalised for several days, to treat a pulmonary infection after the pontiff experienced difficulty breathing over recent days.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope, who is 86, did not have Covid-19, but he would require several days of therapy.

Francis had been suffering some breathing trouble in recent days and went to the Gemelli University hospital for tests, according to Mr Bruni.

“The tests showed a respiratory infection (Covid-19 infection excluded) that will require some days of medical therapy,” he said.

Earlier, the pope appeared in relatively good form during his regularly scheduled, general audience yesterday, though he grimaced strongly while getting into and out of the popemobile.

The purpose of the medical tests was not immediately clear. Francis had part of one lung removed when he was a young man, due to a respiratory infection – and he often speaks in a whisper.

He spent 10 days at the Gemelli hospital following the 2021 surgery for an intestinal narrowing, which included the removal of 33cm of his colon.

Francis is due to celebrate Palm Sunday this weekend, getting underway the Vatican’s Holy Week observances that end with Easter Sunday on April 9.

He has used a wheelchair for over a year now, due to strained ligaments in his right knee and a small knee fracture. He has said the injury was healing and he has of late been walking more, using a cane.

Francis also has said he resisted having surgery for the knee problems – because he did not respond well to general anaesthetic during the 2021 intestinal surgery.

He said soon after the surgery that he had recovered fully and could eat normally.

But in a January 24 interview, Francis said his diverticulosis, or bulges in the intestinal wall, had returned.

Last July, returning from a trip to Canada, Francis acknowledged his advancing age might usher in a new, slower phase of his papacy.

But since then, he has visited Kazakhstan and Bahrain, and last month made a trip to Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

He has also said this year that he has no plans to resign anytime soon.