Pope takes aim at 'the wealthy few' during Mass for the poor

Independent.ie

Pope Francis has criticised "the wealthy few" for enjoying what, "in justice, belongs to all" and said Christians could not remain indifferent to the growing cries of the exploited and the indigent, including migrants.

