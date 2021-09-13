Pope Francis shakes hands with Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest as he begins his visit to Hungary. Photo: VATICAN/REUTERS

Pope Francis urged Hungary to “extend its arms towards everyone,” in a veiled swipe at Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s anti-migrant policies.

The pontiff also warned about a resurgence of anti-semitism as he opened a four-day visit to Central Europe in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July.

Pope Francis (84) appeared in good form during his short visit to Budapest, presiding over a lengthy mass and standing as he waved to crowds from his open-sided popemobile. He used a golf cart to avoid walking long distances indoors and confessed at one point that he had to sit because “I’m not 15 any more”.

But otherwise he kept up the typical gruelling pace of a papal trip despite his ongoing recovery.

He spent just seven hours in Budapest before arriving yesterday afternoon in neighboring Slovakia to start a four-day tour.

The lopsided itinerary suggested that Pope Francis wanted to avoid giving Mr Orban – the type of populist nationalist he frequently criticises – the political boost that comes with hosting a pope for a proper state visit ahead of elections in Hungary next spring.

He did briefly meet Mr Orban, whose refugee policies clash with the Pope’s call to welcome and integrate those seeking better lives in Europe.

Mr Orban has frequently depicted his government as a defender of Christian civilisation in Europe and a bulwark against migration from Muslim-majority countries.

In 2015, he rejected proposals to settle refugees from the Middle East and Africa in Hungary and erected a fence along Hungary’s southern border to keep out asylum-seekers trying to enter the EU.

Vatican and Hungarian officials have insisted the Pope wasn’t snubbing Hungary by staying for such a short time, noting that the Hungarian church and state invited him only to close out an international conference on the Eucharist yesterday.

It was at the end of that mass that he urged Hungarians to remain steadfast in their religious roots, but not in a defensive way that closes them off from the rest of the world.

“Religious sentiment has been the lifeblood of this nation, so attached to its roots,” he said. “Yet the cross, planted in the ground, not only invites us to be well-rooted, it also raises and extends its arms toward everyone.”

He said Hungarians should stay firm in their roots while “opening ourselves to the thirst of the men and women of our time.

“My wish is that you be like that: rounded and open, rooted and considerate,” he said.

Mr Orban had a front-row seat during the Mass.

The Pope’s visit and his final mass in Heroes’ Square went ahead with few Coronavirus restrictions even as Hungary, like the rest of Europe, is battling new infections fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Few in the crowd wore masks and no tests or vaccination certificates were required to gain entrance. More than 65pc of Hungarians over 18 are vaccinated.

Later in the morning, he apologised to a gathering of Christian and Jewish leaders that he had to deliver his speech sitting down.

In his remarks, he warned against a resurgence of anti-semitism in Europe, saying it is a “fuse which must not be allowed to burn.”

The Argentine pope called for Christians, Jews and people of other faiths to commit themselves to promoting greater fraternity “so that outbursts of hatred that would destroy that fraternity will never prevail”.

Hungary’s large Jewish population was devastated during the closing months of World War II, with more than 550,000 Jewish deaths.

The government under Mr Orban has been accused of trafficking in veiled anti-semitic stereotypes, largely aimed at Hungarian-born American financier and philanthropist George Soros.



