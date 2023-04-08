Pope skips traditional procession ‘due to cold weather’

Pope Francis, who left hospital last weekend following a bout of bronchitis, was forced to skip the traditional Good Friday outdoor “Way of the Cross” procession due to cold weather, the Vatican said .

The 86-year-old pontiff did attend an indoor Good Friday service earlier in St Peter’s Basilica, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

It is the first time the Pope could not preside at the “Via Crucis” service at Rome’s Colosseum since he was elected in 2013.

On Thursday, he presided over mass in St Peter’s Basilica and later washed and dried the feet of a dozen residents of a Rome juvenile prison in a ritual symbolising humility. He assured them of their dignity, telling them “any of us” can fall into sin.

The Casal del Marmo facility on the outskirts of Rome is the same juvenile prison where Francis performed the first feet-washing ritual of his papacy, demonstrating his belief that the Catholic Church should give attention to people living on society’s margins.

On Thursday, Francis repeated the ritual on 10 male and two female residents who are serving time at the facility.

He leaned over and poured water on one foot of each, then used a white towel to gently pat the foot dry before kissing it.