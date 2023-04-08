| 6°C Dublin

Pope skips traditional procession ‘due to cold weather’

Rachael Alexander

Pope Francis, who left hospital last weekend following a bout of bronchitis, was forced to skip the traditional Good Friday outdoor “Way of the Cross” procession due to cold weather, the Vatican said .

The 86-year-old pontiff did attend an indoor Good Friday service earlier in St Peter’s Basilica, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

