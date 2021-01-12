Pope says women can be altar servers, but priesthood stays out of reach

Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer on Epiphany at the Vatican on January 6

Pope Francis inched towards giving women more rights in the Catholic Church yesterday , declaring that they should be allowed to act as altar servers and readers at liturgies.

The Pope issued a decree which changes canon law, allowing women to have a greater role during Mass.

The papal decree, known as a motu proprio, ratifies what has been going on in many Catholic countries for years. But it is still a long way from any consideration of allowing women to become Catholic priests – a development to which the Pope has consistently indicated he is opposed.

He reiterated that point in the decree, saying that “the Church does not have the faculty in any way to confer priestly ordination on women”.

Instead, the change in Church law enshrines the right of women to serve as lectors, or readers of the Gospel, and act as acolytes, or altar servers. In the past, those roles were reserved for men.

Women make a “precious contribution” to the “life and mission of the Church”, Pope Francis wrote.

Read More

“The decree recognises what is already a fait accompli,” said Robert Mickens, a Vatican expert and the editor of La Croix International, a Catholic news website. “It brings up to date what has been happening since the Second Vatican Council in the 1960s.”

It could lead eventually, however, to the Catholic Church allowing women to become deacons, a contentious issue for some conservatives.

Deacons are ordained ministers who perform many of the same functions as priests. They preside at weddings, christenings and funerals, but they cannot celebrate Mass.

Last year, the Pope created a commission of experts to examine whether women should be allowed to become deacons.

“Francis is opening up the conversation. I don’t think he is in favour of women priests, but I can foresee women becoming deacons,” said Mr Mickens.

“A church that excludes half its membership seems to me to be doomed to becoming a cult. It’s like a person trying to walk with one leg in a cast.” (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk