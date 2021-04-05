Pope says wars amid pandemic are scandalous during Easter address

Pope Francis has used his traditional Easter Sunday address to denounce as “scandalous” how armed conflicts continue to rage on even as the coronavirus pandemic has triggered severe social and economic suffering.

Francis tempered his “Urbi et Orbi″ wishes of joy on the Christian feast day along with accounts of pain from the globe’s many armed conflicts in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Asia and Eastern Europe.

Describing vaccines as an “essential tool” in the pandemic battle, Francis called for a “spirit of global responsibility” as he encouraged nations to overcome “delays in the distribution of vaccines” and ensure that the shots reach the poorest nations.

“Everyone, especially the most vulnerable among us, requires assistance and has the right to have access to necessary care,” the pontiff said.

He sounded a note of indignation at the start of his address, decrying that there has been no shortage of war and conflict during the world’s worst health crisis in a century.

“The pandemic is still spreading, while the social and economic crisis remains severe, especially for the poor. Nevertheless – and this is scandalous – armed conflicts have not ended, and military arsenals are being strengthened,” Francis said, sounding angry. “That is today’s scandal.”

Expand Close Priests wearing face masks pray during Easter Sunday mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem (Oded Balilty/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Priests wearing face masks pray during Easter Sunday mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem (Oded Balilty/AP)

The pope prayed that public authorities would see to it that those needing assistance have a “decent standard of living”.

He said: “Sadly, the pandemic has dramatically increased the number of the poor and the despair of thousands of people.”

He lamented the plight of people afflicted by war and other conflicts, citing Haiti, one of the world’s poorest countries and which has been wracked by violent protests and political strife including an alleged coup. Francis urged Haitians “not to be overwhelmed by difficulties, but to look to the future with confidence and hope”.

Francis offered encouragement to young people in Myanmar who are “committed to supporting democracy and making their voices heard peacefully”. Demonstrators in Myanmar took to the streets holding painted eggs in a reference to Easter. Myanmar’s military has violently sought to quash those opposed to a February 1 coup that ousted a democratically elected government.

Expand Close An anti-coup protester raises a decorated Easter egg along with the three-fingered symbol of resistance during a protest against the military coup on Easter Sunday in Myanmar (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An anti-coup protester raises a decorated Easter egg along with the three-fingered symbol of resistance during a protest against the military coup on Easter Sunday in Myanmar (AP)

Francis thanked Lebanon and Jordan for taking in refugees from war in Syria, praying that peace finally comes to “millions are living in inhumane conditions”. He also prayed for ends to conflicts in Yemen and Libya.

Citing suffering of people in Africa, he decried “internal violence and international terrorism, especially in the Sahel and Nigeria”. Other troubled areas he mentioned were Ethiopia’s Tigray province and Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province, which has been hit by days of fighting with rebels for control of a town.

Francis prayed for the safe return home of prisoners of long conflicts in Europe, in eastern Ukraine and in Nagorno-Karabkh.

Earlier in the day, Francis celebrated Easter Mass in St Peter’s Basilica, where the faithful in the pews barely numbered 200 in keeping with pandemic protocols, compared to the usual thousands.

PA Media