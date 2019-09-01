Pope Francis has said he was stuck for 25 minutes in a Vatican lift and had to be rescued by firefighters.

Pope rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in Vatican lift

Francis apologised to faithful in St Peter's Square for showing up seven minutes late for his traditional noon appointment with the public.

Apparently referring to electric power, Francis said a "drop in tension" caused the lift to block.

He said Holy See firefighters rescued him and asked the people in the square to applaud them.

Online Editors