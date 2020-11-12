Pope pledges to end abuse as John Paul II is criticised over cover-up

Pope Francis delivers his weekly general audience from the library in the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican. Photo: Vatican Media/via Reuters

Pope Francis has pledged to rid the Catholic Church of sexual abuse and offered prayers to victims of former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, a day after the Vatican released a detailed report into the decades-long cover-up of his sexual misconduct.

The Vatican report blamed a host of bishops, cardinals and popes for downplaying and dismissing mountains of evidence of McCarrick’s misconduct starting in the 1990s – but largely spared Francis.

Instead, it laid the lion’s share of the blame on St John Paul II for having appointed McCarrick archbishop of Washington in 2000 and making him a cardinal, despite having commissioned an inquiry that found he had slept with seminarians.

Francis concluded his weekly general audience by recalling the report into the “painful case” of the former high-ranking American cardinal had been released the previous day.

“I renew my closeness to victims of any abuse and commitment of the church to eradicate this evil,” Francis said. He then paused silently for nearly a minute, apparently in prayer.

Francis defrocked the 90-year-old McCarrick last year after a separate Vatican investigation found he sexually abused children as well as adults. Francis authorised the more in-depth study into McCarrick’s rise through the hierarchy after revelations it was an open secret in the US. and Vatican hierarchies that he behaved inappropriately with seminarians, sleeping with them in his bed on weekend getaways.

The report raised uncomfortable questions about John Paul and his trusted secretary, Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, who has been subject to increasing scrutiny and criticism in his native Poland over allegations he covered up other cases of clergy sexual abuse.

Just this week, the head of Poland’s bishops conference, Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, said he hoped an “appropriate commission of the Holy See will clarify all the doubts” about Cardinal Dziwisz’s record – scrutiny he said he welcomed.

The Vatican report noted John Paul often dismissed allegations of sexual impropriety involving priests because of their experience in Communist Poland, when many priests were discredited with false allegations.

The Vatican report found he initially agreed to take McCarrick off the list of candidates to be archbishop of Washington after his own ambassador to the US determined there was a reasonable doubt about McCarrick’s “moral maturity” given the allegations of sexual misconduct. The ambassador, Archbishop Gabriel Montalvo, concluded it would be “imprudent” to promote him given the chance the rumours could become public.

John Paul initially agreed. But he changed his mind after McCarrick made a last-ditch, handwritten appeal in 2000 to Cardinal Dziwisz, denying he ever had “sexual relations” with anyone.

The Vatican report went into great detail, including with substantial footnotes, about what Cardinal Dzwisz did with the letter next, suggesting the Polish secretary had something to hide about his involvement.

McCarrick’s letter begins by referencing a previous letter he wrote to Dziwisz about his possible promotion, but which has disappeared from the Vatican archives.

