Pope ‘pained’ by discovery of hundreds of bodies of indigenous Canadian children at Catholic school site

Pope Francis has appealed for fact-finding and healing, but stopped short of issuing a formal apology over the discovery of hundreds of bodies of indigenous Canadian children at a Catholic school site.

Addressing the matter for the first time at the end of his weekly Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square yesterday, Pope Francis said he was deeply “pained” by the discovery of the mass grave last month.

A team using radar found the remains of 215 children in the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia in late May.

The school was one of 130 run by the Roman Catholic church in Canada. About 150,000 First Nations, Metis and Inuit children were forcibly sent to the boarding schools. The Canadian government has admitted that physical and sexual abuse was rampant in the schools, with students beaten for speaking their native languages. Thousands died in the schools.

The pope, who met two prominent Canadian cardinals on Saturday, made a public plea for a move away from “colonialist models and ideologies”, in favour of “dialogue, mutual respect and recognition of rights and cultural values” of all Canadians.

“May political and religious authorities of Canada continue to work together [to] shed light on that sad story and humbly commit to a path of reconciliation and healing,” he said.

“Let us pray in silence,” he told pilgrims gathered in Rome, specifically mentioning the indigenous community “shattered by pain”.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attacked the church on Friday for being “silent” and “not stepping up. He called on it to formally apologise and to make amends for its prominent role.

He noted that when he met the pope at the Vatican in 2017, he had asked him to ”move forward on apologising” and on making records available. But, Mr Trudeau said, “we’re still seeing resistance from the church, possibly from the church in Canada”.

Rosanne Casimir, the chief of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation, joined Mr Trudeau in calling for a formal apology, “not just for us, but for the world”.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday issued a statement in Geneva calling on Canada and the Holy See to conduct an investigation to identify the remains.

The Kamloops Indian Residential school was operated by the Roman Catholic church between 1890 and 1969, before being taken over by the government and closed in 1978. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

