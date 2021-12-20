Pope orders probe into sex abuse in Spanish church

Pope Francis has ordered Spain’s Catholic authorities to investigate more than 250 cases of alleged paedophilia after he was handed a dossier on child sexual abuse within the church by Spanish newspaper El Pais.

The new probe will instantly more than double the number of cases under investigation by Spain’s Catholic church, which has so far refused to accept that sexual abuse of children has been prevalent within its ranks.

Since launching its own investigation in 2018, El Pais has uncovered sexual abuse allegedly committed by more than 600 priests or other employees of the church in Spain, after receiving testimony from more than 1,200 victims.

Many thousands more are likely to have suffered at the hands of the same abusers stretching back to the 1940s.

An independent commission investigating paedophilia in France’s Catholic church revealed that 216,000 people had been abused by church members.

The dossier handed to Pope Francis two weeks ago contains accusations against 251 church employees, none of whom has so far been investigated in any way.

The Pope reportedly spoke to the head of Spain’s Episcopal Conference (CEE), Cardinal Juan José Omella, and handed the dossier to Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vatican body that has been tasked with overseeing paedophilia investigations around the world.

For his part, Cardinal Omella told El Pais that he had immediately passed the list of accused priests on to the ecclesiastical court in

Barcelona.

The sudden flurry of activity strikes a contrast with the previous attitude of Spain’s Catholic leadership, who argued after a conference last month that the number of abuse cases within the church was “very low”.

“Why is the spotlight only shone on the Catholic church?” said CEE spokesman Luis Arguello, arguing that only 0.8pc of paedophilia cases in Spain involved priests or church employees.

According to CEE figures presented this year, 220 cases of sexual abuse of children have been investigated by the church.

Less than 40 have led to criminal convictions.

The number of victims is at least 1,237 but could rise into the thousands, the paper says.

The allegations concern 31 religious orders and 31 of the country’s some 70 dioceses.

The oldest case dates back to 1942 and the most recent to 2018.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the Pope received the documentation and passed it on to the “competent bodies so it could proceed according to current church law”.

Under church law, the Spanish bishops would have to inform civil authorities about suspected cases of abuse.

In November, Pope Francis, who has met with dozens of victims of abuse, thanked journalists for helping to uncover clerical sexual abuse scandals.

