Pope names first woman to senior Vatican post

Pope Francis yesterday named the first woman to hold a high-ranking post in the Secretariat of State, the male-dominated Vatican's diplomatic and administrative nerve centre.

Italian lay woman Francesca Di Giovanni (66) will assume a newly created post in a division known as the Section for Relations with States where she takes the rank of under-secretary, effectively one of two deputy foreign ministers.

Women's groups, including the International Union of Superiors General (UISG), an umbrella group of Catholic nuns, have long called on the Pope to appoint more females to senior jobs within the Vatican bureaucracy.

They cite figures showing that more than half of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics are women and that membership of female religious orders is about three times larger than male orders.

