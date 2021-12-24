Pope lectures Vatican clerics on humility and ‘spiritual Alzheimer’s’

Pope Francis urged Vatican cardinals, bishops and bureaucrats to embrace humility this Christmas , saying their pride, self-interest and the “glitter of our armour” was perverting their spiritual lives and corrupting the church’s mission.

The Pope used his annual Christmas address yesterday to take Vatican administrators to task for their perceived moral and personal failings.

He denounced in particular those pride-filled clerics who “rigidly” hide behind Catholic Church traditions rather than seek out the neediest with humility.

Cardinals and bishops listened to Francis lecture them in the Paul VI Hall.

“The humble are those who are concerned not simply with the past but also with the future, since they know how to look ahead, to spread their branches, remembering the past with gratitude,” Francis told them.

“The proud simply repeat, grow rigid and enclose themselves in that repetition, feeling certain about what they know and fearful of anything new because they cannot control it.”

The proud who are so inward-looking are consumed with their own interests, the pontiff said.

“They neither learn from their sins nor are they genuinely open to forgiveness. This is a tremendous corruption disguised as a good,” he said.

Since becoming pope in 2013, Francis has used his Christmas address to rail against the Curia – as the Holy See’s bureaucracy is known – denouncing the “spiritual Alzheimer’s” that some members suffer from and the resistance he has encountered to his efforts to reform and revitalise the institution and the broader church.

This year was no different as Francis delivered another public brow-beating of clerics.

He told them to stop hiding behind the “armour” of their titles and to recognise that they, like the Biblical figure of Naaman, a wealthy and decorated general, were lepers in need of healing.

Francis also repeated his call for tradition-minded clerics to stop living in the past, saying their obsession with old doctrine and liturgy concealed a “spiritual worldliness” that was corrupting.

“Seeking those kinds of reassurance is the most perverse fruit of spiritual worldliness, for it reveals a lack of faith, hope and love; it leads to an inability to discern the truth of things,” he said.