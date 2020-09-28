Pope is to snub Mike Pompeo over US Beijing warning

Deal: Pope Francis is expected to renew the Vatican’s accord with China in the coming weeks

Pope Francis has reportedly refused to meet Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, to discuss a controversial accord between the Vatican and China.

Mr Pompeo visits Rome tomorrow to drive home his warning that the deal with Beijing endangers the "moral authority" of the Catholic Church.

The Pope's office told US diplomats he would not personally receive Mr Pompeo to avoid being seen to influence the US election, according to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

But behind the scenes, the snub was linked to Mr Pompeo's forceful denunciation of the Vatican's deal with Beijing in a magazine article this month, the newspaper said.

Vatican officials did not respond to a request for comment.

A US State Department spokesman did not comment on the alleged snub but said Mr Pompeo had "a number of high-level meetings" scheduled on his trip, including with Paul Gallagher, the British archbishop who is the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States.

There are, in effect, two separate Catholic Churches in China - one backed by the state, the other an unofficial, underground network loyal to the Vatican and persecuted for decades.

Critics have accused the Vatican of betraying the unofficial group by drawing up a deal with Beijing two years ago that allowed the Vatican a say in the bishops appointed by the state church, in return for the Pope's approval.

The accord is about to expire but is widely expected to be renewed by the two sides in the next couple of weeks, possibly for another two years.

Mr Pompeo weighed into the debate with unusually forthright remarks in an article for a conservative American religious publication, First Things.

"No regime suppresses faith on a larger scale than the Chinese Communist Party," he said, mentioning the Uighur Muslim minority of western China. He said that although the Vatican had hoped to help Catholics in China with the deal, the abuse by Beijing had become worse.

"The Vatican endangers its moral authority, should it renew the deal," Mr Pompeo wrote.

For the Trump administration, there are also domestic factors at play weeks before the November 3 presidential election.

Criticising China's appalling human-rights record and, in particular, its persecution of Catholics, plays well with some conservative Catholics.

"I think Pompeo's remarks are aimed partly at a domestic audience," said Gerard O'Connell, a Vatican expert in Rome. But the comments "raised eyebrows in the Vatican to say the least", Mr O'Connell said.

He went on: "If they think that by putting pressure on Pope Francis, this will make him change his position, I think they are really deluded."

Telegraph.co.uk