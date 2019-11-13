Pope Francis has been accused of being "sacrilegious" and idolatrous for embracing indigenous symbols in the Vatican's recent summit on the Amazon by a group of 100 Catholic traditionalists.

Pope is accused of 'sacrilege' during synod on the Amazon

In one of the strongest attacks yet on the Pope, conservative Catholic clergy, historians and intellectuals lambasted Francis for allegedly allowing the "idolatrous worship" of statuettes of an Amazon fertility symbol.

Statues of the goddess Pachamama featured in ceremonies during the synod.

In an open letter, the traditionalists accused the Pope of indulging in "sacrilegious and superstitious acts".

