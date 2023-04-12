| 3.8°C Dublin

Pope has ‘iron will’ to see light shed on the mysterious disappearance of teen subject of Netflix series ‘Vatican girl’

A poster announcing the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi in 1983. Photo: Mondadori Portfolio/Archivio Mar Expand

A poster announcing the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi in 1983. Photo: Mondadori Portfolio/Archivio Mar

Philip Pullella

One of Italy’s most enduring mysteries, the disappearance of a Vatican schoolgirl 40 years ago, entered a new chapter yesterday when her brother met with a Vatican investigator whom Pope Francis has given free rein to get to the bottom of the case.

Over the past four decades tombs have been opened, bones have been exhumed from forgotten grave sites and conspiracy theories have abounded in attempts to determine just what became of Emanuela Orlandi.

