News Europe

Monday 17 September 2018

Pope gives away 35,000 tiny crucifixes

Pope Francis shows a crucifix yesterday during the Angelus noon prayer he delivers from the window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Photo: AP
Pope Francis shows a crucifix yesterday during the Angelus noon prayer he delivers from the window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Photo: AP

Alan Martin

Pope Francis had a surprise for the 35,000 people in St Peter's Square - tiny crucifixes.

Speaking to pilgrims, tourists and Romans yesterday, Francis quipped that because the crucifixes were a gift, they'd need to be wary of unscrupulous types asking them to pay for it.

Those distributing the crucifixes included the Pope's official almsgiver, Polish Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, as well as nuns, refugees and some of Rome's poor. Francis later treated the volunteers handing out the gifts to a sandwich.

He told the crowd the crucifix was "the sign of God's love".

Irish Independent

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News