Pope gives away 35,000 tiny crucifixes

Pope Francis had a surprise for the 35,000 people in St Peter's Square - tiny crucifixes.

Speaking to pilgrims, tourists and Romans yesterday, Francis quipped that because the crucifixes were a gift, they'd need to be wary of unscrupulous types asking them to pay for it.

Those distributing the crucifixes included the Pope's official almsgiver, Polish Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, as well as nuns, refugees and some of Rome's poor. Francis later treated the volunteers handing out the gifts to a sandwich.

He told the crowd the crucifix was "the sign of God's love".

