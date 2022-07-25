Pope gave nod to bugging of financial adviser accused of defrauding Holy See, report claims

Pope Francis boards an airplane ahead of his visit to Canada at Rome Fiumicino airport in Fiumicino, Italy yesterday. Photo: Remo Casilli

Pope Francis secretly authorised for the devices of a London-based financial broker charged with defrauding the Holy See to be bugged, according to a report.

Leaked Vatican documents seen by The Sunday Times allegedly show the pontiff authorised investigators to tap phones, intercept emails and make arrests without seeking approval from British judges.

The Vatican’s Office of the Promoter of Justice reportedly used those powers to target millionaire Raffaele Mincione, an Italian fund manager and consultant.

Mr Mincione is now at the centre of a Vatican corruption trial. He is one of 10 defendants – including former papal adviser Cardinal Angelo Becciu – facing charges in a case that has been dubbed “the trial of the century”.

A Vatican spokesman said: “The legitimacy of the investigations and the correspondence of the Vatican judiciary system to the principles of fair trial has been recognised by various foreign courts.”

The defendants face various accusations, including extortion, abuse of office, fraud and money laundering.

All those accused, including Mr Mincione, have denied any wrongdoing. When he testified at the Vatican trial in June, he said his reputation had been damaged by the case.

“It is the first time I find myself in this kind of situation,” he said during seven hours of questioning. “I have never received a fine in my 35-year career, never received a complaint from the banks that regulate our business.”

Prosecutors allege that the London-based businessman defrauded the Vatican over the purchase of a property at 60 Sloane Avenue, a former Harrods warehouse in Chelsea which was to be converted into luxury apartments.

The real estate venture began in 2014, when the Vatican’s Secretariat of State invested €350m with Mr Mincione. In 2018, the Vatican felt it was being fleeced by Mr Mincione, according to the court indictment document, and it turned to another Italian broker, Gianluigi Torzi, to get out of the first deal.

The Vatican prosecutors accuse Mr Torzi of duping the Holy See and trying to take control of the London building by assigning himself the voting shares. The Vatican then gave Mr Torzi €15m to get out of the deal with him.

In a statement released on July 1, the Vatican said it had sold the building for €220m to Bain Capital, a Boston-based private investment firm.

The man overseeing the new committee organising the Holy See’s investments is Irishman Kevin Joseph Farrell

A source familiar with similar transactions told Reuters the loss would have amounted to more than €140m. The Holy See said losses were covered by Vatican reserve funds, stressing that donations from the faithful in a papal fund known as Peter’s Pence had not been used.

More than 200 witnesses are expected to testify in the Vatican trial that will continue well into next year.

Cardinal Becciu made history in March by becoming the first cardinal to face a criminal trial in a Vatican courtroom. He has consistently insisted he is innocent.

Since the embarrassing property deal, Pope Francis has overhauled the Holy See’s investment strategy, stripping the Secretariat of State of control over its own investment funds and creating a new committee to oversee its investments.

That committee is headed by Kevin Joseph Farrell, an Irish-born American cardinal who is based at the Vatican but was once the bishop of Dallas, Texas.

