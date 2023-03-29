| 12.9°C Dublin

Pope Francis taken into hospital with pulmonary infection

Pope Francis with President Michael Higgins and wife Sabina Coyne in 2018

Close

Pope Francis with President Michael Higgins and wife Sabina Coyne in 2018

Pope Francis with President Michael Higgins and wife Sabina Coyne in 2018

Pope Francis with President Michael Higgins and wife Sabina Coyne in 2018

Nicole Winfield

The Vatican has said Pope Francis will be hospitalised for several days for treatment of a pulmonary infection after experiencing difficulty breathing in recent days.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pontiff, 86, does not have Covid-19, but requires several days of therapy.

