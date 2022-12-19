| 13.4°C Dublin

Pope Francis reveals he signed resignation letter nine years ago

Pope Francis poses for a picture with young people in the Vatican yesterday. Photo: Andrew Medichini/AP Expand

Pope Francis poses for a picture with young people in the Vatican yesterday. Photo: Andrew Medichini/AP

Philip Pullella

Pope Francis has revealed in a new interview he wrote a resignation letter shortly after being elected pontiff in 2013, in case medical problems impede him from carrying out his duties.

Speaking to the Spanish newspaper ABC, Francis said he had given the note to Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, who then was the Vatican secretary of state.

