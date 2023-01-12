| 10.7°C Dublin

Pope Francis praises late Cardinal George Pell for fighting corruption, but advocacy group calls for ‘restraint’

George Pell in 2018 after being convicted of child sex abuse. All his convictions were later overturned Expand

Philip Pullela

Pope Francis yesterday praised the late Australian cardinal George Pell for persevering in trying times – a reference to when he spent more than a year in prison accused of child sexual abuse, before he was fully acquitted.

Francis, in an Italian-language message sent to the dean of the College of Cardinals, also thanked Mr Pell for laying the groundwork for Vatican financial reform with “determination and wisdom”.

