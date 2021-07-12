Pope Francis makes first public appearance from hospital after undergoing major surgery

Pope Francis speaks with a patient at the Gemelli hospital in Rome as he recovers from colon surgery. Photo: Reuters\Vatican Media.

Pope Francis yesterday made his first public appearance since having major intestinal surgery last week .

The pope (84) greeted well-wishers as he stood for 10 minutes on a hospital balcony, offering hearty thanks for the prayers for his recovery and calling health care for all a “precious” good.

The pontiff has been steadily on the mend, according to the Vatican, following his July 4 scheduled surgery to remove a portion of his colon that had narrowed due to inflammation. But it has not said just when he might be discharged from the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome.

On the morning after his surgery, a Holy See spokesperson said his hospital stay was expected to last seven days, “barring complications”.

At first the pontiff’s voice sounded weak as he began his remarks after stepping onto a balcony outside his special suite at Gemelli at noon.

But he smiled broadly at those gathered below, including some hospital patients well enough to temporarily leave their rooms to cheer for him.

Noon is when traditionally the pope would have appeared from a window at the Vatican overlooking St Peter’s Square to recite the Angelus or prayer.

Inside the hospital, the pope chatted with other patients as an aide wheeled him down a corridor. In a video from Vatican News, he could be seen clasping a woman’s hand as she lay on her bed, which had been moved into the corridor for the occasion, and she can be heard telling the pontiff they are both 84.