Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday Mass a day after he’s discharged from hospital

Pope Francis blesses the faithful with olive and palm branches before saying Palm Sunday mass in St Peter's Square yesterday. Photo: AP Photo/Filippo Montefort

Bundled in a long, white coat and battling a hoarse voice, Pope Francis (86) presided over mass in St Peter’s Square before tens of thousands of faithful on Palm Sunday, a day after he left a Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis.

The sun broke through the clouds during the mass, one of the longest services on the Church’s calendar.

The homily focused on moments when people feel “extreme pain, love that fails, or is rejected or betrayed”.

Francis’s appearance opened a heavy schedule of Holy Week dates, including a Holy Thursday mass at a juvenile prison in Rome.

Francis said Holy Week will see “more intense prayer” for the “martyred Ukrainian people’’ in a reference Russia’s war in Ukraine.