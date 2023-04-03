Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday Mass a day after he’s discharged from hospital

Pope Francis blesses the faithful with olive and palm branches before saying Palm Sunday mass in St Peter's Square yesterday. Photo: AP Photo/Filippo Montefort

Bundled in a long, white coat and battling a hoarse voice, Pope Francis (86) presided over mass in St Peter’s Square before tens of thousands of faithful on Palm Sunday, a day after he left a Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis.

The sun broke through the clouds during the mass, one of the longest services on the Church’s calendar.