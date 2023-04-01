| 8°C Dublin

Pope Francis is set to return home today – Vatican

Pope Francis enjoyed pizza with hospital staff. Photo: Andrew Medichini/AP Expand

Karla Adam

Pope Francis was today expected to leave the Rome hospital where he was admitted this week and to take part in this weekend’s Palm Sunday service in St Peter’s Square, the Vatican announced.

The Pope is one of the oldest heads of the Catholic Church in history, and his sudden hospitalisation before Easter week celebrations drew widespread concern and speculation about his health.

