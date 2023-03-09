| 2.4°C Dublin

Close

Pope Francis has driven big increase in appointments of women to key Vatican roles

A nun reads Pope Francis's encyclical 'Laudato si'. File photo Expand

Close

A nun reads Pope Francis's encyclical 'Laudato si'. File photo

A nun reads Pope Francis's encyclical 'Laudato si'. File photo

A nun reads Pope Francis's encyclical 'Laudato si'. File photo

Nicole Winfield

Pope Francis has significantly increased the Vatican’s female workforce, including in high-ranking positions, but women face continued resistance from the all-male Catholic hierarchy to access leadership positions in the church.

The data showing the rise was released as Francis marked International Women’s Day yesterday by thanking women “for their commitment to building a more humane society, through their ability to grasp reality with a creative eye and a tender heart.”

More On Pope Francis

Most Watched

Privacy