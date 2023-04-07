| 13.4°C Dublin

Pope Francis hails sex as a ‘beautiful thing’ in revealing new interview

Asked for his view on abortion, Francis says priests should be ‘merciful’ towards women who have terminated a pregnancy

Pope Francis celebrates the Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Expand

Pope Francis has declared sex as “one of the beautiful things that God has given to the human person” in an open and honest new interview.

The 86-year-old pontiff made the comment as he debated LGBT rights, abortion, the porn industry, sex, and faith and sex abuse within the Catholic Church in the Disney+ documentary 'The Pope: Answers'.

