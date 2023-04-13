| 7.9°C Dublin

Pope Francis ‘could have died two weeks ago’ after falling unconscious

Pope Francis in the Vatican yesterday. Photo: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino Expand

Pope Francis in the Vatican yesterday. Photo: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Alvise Armellini

Pope Francis was unconscious when he was rushed to hospital two weeks ago with bronchitis – and could have died. That’s according to an Italian man widely reported to speak to the Pontiff regularly, who said he last talked to him on Saturday.

The 86-year-old Pontiff was taken to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on March 29 and discharged three days later. He appeared in good health as he led Easter celebrations all last week.

