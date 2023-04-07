| 1.5°C Dublin

Pope Francis begins Easter worship and urges priests to show more humility

Pontiff said clergy must strive to be warm instead of rude and coldly judgemental

Francis kisses the foot of an inmate at the Casal del Marmo juvenile prison in Rome yesterday Expand

Philip Pullella

Pope Francis, appearing fully recovered from a bout of bronchitis, began yesterday an intense four days leading to Easter by urging priests to avoid fomenting division in the church and washing the feet of inmates in a juvenile prison.

On Holy Thursday, Francis (86) and dozens of cardinals and bishops gathered in St Peter’s Basilica with about 1,800 priests to renew the vows they took at ordination.

